Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $19.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

METC stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

