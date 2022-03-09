CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Trading 7.4% Higher

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 18,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 861,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
