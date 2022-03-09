CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Trading 7.4% Higher

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 18,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 861,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

