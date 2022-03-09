Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 8.3%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 4,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

