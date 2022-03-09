Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 8.3%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 4,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31.
Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.