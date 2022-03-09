Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) shot up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.72. 2,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

