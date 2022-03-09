MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 44,408 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,850,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,137 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,004,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

