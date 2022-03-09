Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $400.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.58, a P/E/G ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.27 and its 200-day moving average is $520.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

