Canandaigua National Corp Invests $205,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after buying an additional 253,023 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 95,070 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

