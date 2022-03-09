NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.