Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

CCL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

