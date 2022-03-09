Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,217. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of TWTR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

