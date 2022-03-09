Fidus Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

FDUS stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

