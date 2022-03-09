South32 Limited (LON:S32) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of £12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45.

S32 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

