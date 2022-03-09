Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $2.07 EPS

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $9.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $371.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

