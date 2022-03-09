Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $59.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.