Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,148 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,148 ($15.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.89) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.40) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.21) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 629.73 ($8.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -102.35.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.