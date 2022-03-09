Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $38.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $319.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

