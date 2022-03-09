Canandaigua National Corp Sells 255 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

