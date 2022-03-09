Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

