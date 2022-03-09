Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $149.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.