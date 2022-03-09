Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after buying an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

