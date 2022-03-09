Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.72. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

