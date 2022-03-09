Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROVR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

