Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ROVR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
