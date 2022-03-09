Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

EGRX stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $634.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

