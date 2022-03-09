Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

