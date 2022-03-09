Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.