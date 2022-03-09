Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

