DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

