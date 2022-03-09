DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

