DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,225,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

