Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

