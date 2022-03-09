Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 424,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,081,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 504,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 80,372 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.