Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

