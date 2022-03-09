Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

