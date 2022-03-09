Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NMG opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at $3,585,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

