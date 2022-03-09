$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CZWI opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 57.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

