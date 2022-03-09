Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 888,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NYSE:VRS opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Verso has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $777.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
About Verso (Get Rating)
Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.
