Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 888,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:VRS opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Verso has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $777.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 563.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Verso by 166.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

