Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.86. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

