Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

GWRE stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

