Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

KSS opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

