BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

