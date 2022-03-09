Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $301.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $251.64 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.