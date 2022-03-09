BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 425,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

