First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $537.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.