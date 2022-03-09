First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE SO opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

