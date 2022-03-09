First Hawaiian Bank Takes $578,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

