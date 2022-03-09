Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

