First Hawaiian Bank Takes $547,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,063 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

