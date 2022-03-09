Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

VTNR stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.