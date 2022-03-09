Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Price Target to $13.00

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.53% from the company’s current price.

HMTV stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

