First Hawaiian Bank Has $609,000 Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

