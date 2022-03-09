Federated Hermes, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

FHI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

